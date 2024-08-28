Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 53.6% in August

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the July 31st total of 102,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Stories

