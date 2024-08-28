Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 10,776 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sam Eaton sold 425 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $15,610.25.

YELP stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

