Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.62 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

