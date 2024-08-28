YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) and MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Financial Comparison

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) and YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and YIT Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 1.37% 7.65% 3.12% YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MYR Group and YIT Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 YIT Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

MYR Group presently has a consensus target price of $147.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.73%. Given MYR Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MYR Group is more favorable than YIT Oyj.

This table compares MYR Group and YIT Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $3.59 billion 0.48 $90.99 million $5.16 20.06 YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.20 6.44

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than YIT Oyj. YIT Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MYR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYR Group beats YIT Oyj on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides a range of services, including design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, and signalization for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This segment serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Central Eastern European, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. It operates through The Housing, The Business Premises, The Infrastructure, and Other segments. The company develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops and carries business premises and hybrid projects. It also constructs and renovates projects for office, retail, sports, hotel, commercial, logistics, and industrial buildings, as well as public buildings, such as hospitals, health and wellbeing centers, day care centers, schools, and multipurpose buildings. In addition, the company undertakes pipe renovation works for housing companies. Further, the company is involved in the railway and traffic route construction and maintenance, green construction, bridge building and repairing, foundation construction and other earthwork, and shoreline and water works construction activities; and undertakes construction works, such as excavation and structural engineering, water supply construction, and implementing parking facilities. YIT Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

