Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Up 2.6%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

