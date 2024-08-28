Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of YOTA stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Yotta Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) by 3,169.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned about 1.84% of Yotta Acquisition worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

