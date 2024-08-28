Yum China Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,319 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,375 call options.

Yum China Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

