Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Yunji Price Performance

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

