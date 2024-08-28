Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Up 201.9% in August

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

