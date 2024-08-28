Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $346.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $372.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.11.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

