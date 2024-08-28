Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,420,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,495,888.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 370.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $3,590,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AvePoint

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.