Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) & Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Financial Comparison

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Celcuity and Zicix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 6 1 3.14 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celcuity presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.28%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Zicix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

63.3% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Celcuity has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celcuity and Zicix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$63.78 million ($2.78) -6.28 Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -61.66% -43.51% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Celcuity beats Zicix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment. Its drug candidate includes Gedatolisib, which selectively targets various class I isoforms of PI3K and mammalian target of rapamycin and focus on the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, advanced or metastatic breast cancer, and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. It had a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization rights to Gedatolisib. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

