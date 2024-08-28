Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Trading Up 3.7%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Zijin Mining Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

