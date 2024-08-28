Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,965 shares of company stock worth $10,164,052. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

