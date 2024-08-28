ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Up 72.9% in August

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the July 31st total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

