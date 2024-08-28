Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Up 6.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 91.30%.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

