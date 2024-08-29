10,000 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

