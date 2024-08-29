1,156 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

