1,290 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 25,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average of $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

