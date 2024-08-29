1,733 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $136.68 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

