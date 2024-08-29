180 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $248.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $251.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

