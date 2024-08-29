2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 8,198,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

