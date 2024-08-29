3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.62

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.62 and last traded at $131.95, with a volume of 322398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

