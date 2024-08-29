3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.95 and last traded at $131.05. 671,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,231,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

