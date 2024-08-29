429 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 342,131 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after buying an additional 313,649 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 214,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $108.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $109.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

