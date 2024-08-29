4,427 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

