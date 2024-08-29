51,211 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.64% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

