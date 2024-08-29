5,141 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,212,000 after acquiring an additional 107,462 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

