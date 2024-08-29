5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect 5E Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 2.9 %

FEAM stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

