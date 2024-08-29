5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the July 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.