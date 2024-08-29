888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.61

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.61 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.16). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 733,225 shares trading hands.

888 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.61. The stock has a market cap of £383.53 million, a PE ratio of -656.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61.

888 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.