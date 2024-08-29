A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $13.34. A10 Networks shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 347,284 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

