AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

