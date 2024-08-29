Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Down 35.6% in August

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABLLL opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Get Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.6172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.