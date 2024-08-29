ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $0.69 on Thursday. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of ABVC BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

