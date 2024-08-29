Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 373,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aclarion Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ACON opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 2,554.98% and a negative net margin of 10,246.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $1.60) on shares of Aclarion in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

