Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

