Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $2,921,316.93 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $134.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

