ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the July 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
ADF Group stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. ADF Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $14.90.
About ADF Group
