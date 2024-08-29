ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the July 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

ADF Group stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. ADF Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $14.90.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

