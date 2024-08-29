ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading 6.2% Higher

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 1,119,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

ADM Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.39.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

