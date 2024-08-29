ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

