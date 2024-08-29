ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.