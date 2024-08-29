ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of ADSEW opened at $2.28 on Thursday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

