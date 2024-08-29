Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 227,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 133,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 67,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AVK opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

