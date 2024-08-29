Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 55.4% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADYEY
Adyen Stock Performance
Adyen Company Profile
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.