Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 55.4% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Adyen Stock Performance

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Adyen has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

