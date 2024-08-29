AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $161.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $93.94 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.