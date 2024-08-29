Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Down 10.9%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.84. Approximately 4,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.26.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

