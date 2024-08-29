Affirm’s (AFRM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFRM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 3.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

