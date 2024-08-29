Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the July 31st total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.2 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

