AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.42

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $6.25. AGC shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 7,143 shares traded.

AGC Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

