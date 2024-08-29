AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $83,733,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $23,569,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $132.94.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

